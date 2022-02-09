There’s a new Aloy outfit or clothing/armor in Ghost of Tsushima. Aloy is the main character of Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series and the Sucker Punch is bringing the character-inspired outfit to the game. Ghost of Tsushima recently received a brand new patch on February 8 that includes a new quest, where players are required to solve a puzzle to the north of Iki Island to get “an Aloy-inspired surprise”. Being a part of PlayStation Studios ( a collection of first-party Sony game studios), Sucker Punch has joined hands with Guerrilla Games’ to bring Aloy-inspired cosmetics to the game.

The kit is only available for players with the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut expansion, as the quest is included on the DLC island. In this guide, we will tell you how to get Horizon Forbidden West Aloy outfit in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima: How to Get Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Outfit

​In order to get the Aloy Outfit in Ghost of Tsushima, you will first need to locate the Forbidden Shrine. The Shrine is in the northern part of Iki Island, northwest of Fort Sakai and north of Sly Hunter’s Forest. You can open the map and view the shrine and even fast travel to the location to save time. After you reach the Forbidden Shrine, you will notice a scroll in front of the statue that reads: “The old world is gone, though life is never-ending. Focus your spirit, Take the archer’s mantle. A seeker must aim for truth.” Once at the location, simply follow the steps below:

You will need to equip Tadayori’s Armor from the Gear section of the menu. (The armor set can be acquired by completing the Mythic Tale in the base game called “The Legend of Tadayori”) Press down on the touchpad of the controller to switch into focused hearing mode. While in the mode, draw the bow and arrow and aim at the top of the structure to see it shine red –now, shoot it with the arrow once, and it will turn blue. Two other spots will emerge on the back of the statue, so you will need to shoot those too.

We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise… pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7o — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) February 8, 2022

This will complete the challenge and offer you two rewards. The first of those rewards will be the “Sign of the Hunter” headband and the second will be Seeker’s Attire. That will complete the Horizon Zero Forbidden West Easter egg quest in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.

