Ghost of Tsushima Update 1.14 – Full Patch Notes

Ghost of Tsushima has received update 1.14 and its sole focus is the cooperative Legends mode. The patch weighs in at just over 1GB. The small update size is reflected by the minimal details provided by Sucker Punch.

While there isn’t much to glean from the incredibly short patch notes, the update adds support for The Tale of Iyo raid, which launches today. Hopefully you and your chosen teammates have spent time reviewing the raid requirements and preparing accordingly. If not, you can always check out our Ghost of Tsushima: Legends guides for help achieving raid readiness quickly.

Here’s what comes packed in today’s bite-sized patch.

Ghost of Tsushima 1.13 Patch Notes