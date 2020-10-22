Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – How to Prepare for The Tale of Iyo Raid

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is expanding its free co-op mode with even more free content in the form of a raid, The Tale of Iyo. The challenging addition sits as the narrative cap to the 9-mission campaign and as the next step for those that have mastered higher difficulties in Survival.

Of course, the group of otherworldly warriors will need to meet a few conditions in order to take on the three-part raid. A fresh character won’t be able to head straight into the punishing mission nor will they be able to take on the skilled forces alone. Here’s how to get ready for the raid on day one.

How to Prepare for The Tale of Iyo Raid

It should go without saying that finishing the Story missions in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends should be your top priority. Although Sucker Punch did not designate completion of the co-op campaign as a requirement, the raid closes out the narrative. Without giving away any spoilers, it is highly recommended that players start here. Plus, simply playing the story will earn new gear, which rolls into the next requirement.

Regardless of your prowess with a katana or bow, a Ki level of 100 is the minimum recommended for The Tale of Iyo. To put that prerequisite in perspective, 110 is the max cap for Ki level currently. A player’s Ki level is the equivalent of the gear score attribute found in countless service titles. Playing Story and Survival missions, specifically Gold difficulty missions and Nightmare weekly challenges, will be necessary to get the Ki level at or above 100. You can also use Honor to reforge equipment for a better score.

The last preparation to make takes place outside of the game. You will need to… socialize. The Tale of Iyo has a strict 4-player requirement and the mode does not support matchmaking like other missions. A preformed team must be ready to go to take on the raid. Start coordinating with your friends or fellow gamers in forums to lock in group members.

If you have yet to get started in Legends, you can still begin the journey toward being raid ready. Take a peek at our guides for the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin classes to figure out which warrior aligns best with your preferred playstyle.

- This article was updated on:October 22nd, 2020