Ghostwire: Tokyo Graphics Modes Explained: Performance, Quality, or HFR?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a visual feast at every turn; a game this good-looking deserves to be played in the best graphics mode. Luckily for you, there are several graphics modes to choose from. At any point in the game, you can simply press the options button on your controller, open your settings menu, go to graphics, and choose whichever one you need. Here is your guide to choosing the best graphics mode in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Graphics Mode Options in Ghostwire: Tokyo

There are technically three graphics modes in Ghostwire: Tokyo: Quality, Performance, and HFR. While the Quality and Performance Modes are each their own mode, there are four separate HFR graphics modes to choose from. Here are the graphics modes in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Quality Mode : A high-fidelity rendering mode with ray tracing enabled. 30 FPS limit.

: A high-fidelity rendering mode with ray tracing enabled. 30 FPS limit. Performance Mode : A high-framerate mode designed for the smoothest gameplay. 60 FPS limit.

: A high-framerate mode designed for the smoothest gameplay. 60 FPS limit. HFR (High Framerate): A mode with an uncapped Framerate and tweaks to graphic quality that allows for an even higher-framerate experience.

Typical in games nowadays are the Quality and Performance Modes. Nothing is too different about these two modes from other games, but they do perform differently in Ghostwire: Tokyo. While both graphics modes look stunning, the Performance Mode is a much better option. The 30 vs. 60 FPS makes a huge difference in this very fast-paced game and the visual clarity difference is hard to spot between the Quality and Performance graphics Modes.

The big change that Ghostwire: Tokyo brings is the HFR Mode. As stated previously, this is a High Framerate mode that uncaps the framerate while making the graphics look as best as they can. The HFR Quality Mode is the best of both worlds when it comes to framerate and quality. While you should only pick this option if your PC can handle it, every PS5 can definitely take it. Picking HFR Performance is a bit overkill since the HFR already uncaps the framerate. This option can end up making the surroundings look blurry.

The last two graphics modes available in Ghostwire: Tokyo are the HFR Quality and Performance VSync Modes. These modes are specifically for PC players who are experiencing a break in framerate across their monitor. If that’s the case for you, VSync is a great option. And, if anything doesn’t look right or goes wrong with any of the HFR Modes, you can always rely on the Performance Mode. For more tips and tricks to help you on your way through Tokyo, check out our other Ghostwire: Tokyo guides.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.