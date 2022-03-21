Ghostwire Tokyo: Should You Finish After the End I, II, and III Before Getting on the Motorcycle?

Ghostwire: Tokyo doesn’t have a lot of choices in it, so when one comes up, it may seem alarming. Near the end of the game, as you prepare to ride off on the motorcycle you fog-proofed for The Black Tower quest (black tower hyperlink), you’ll receive a prompt that will give you a yes or no option. The question is should you complete the After the End I, II, and III side quests before getting on the motorcycle and finishing The Black Tower quest. This guide does have spoilers in it, but we will warn you when they come up.

Finish After the End I, II, and III or Get on the Motorcycle

The last part of The Black Tower quest will have you getting on Rinko’s motorcycle to ride out towards Tokyo Tower. But, before you ride off into the fog, you’ll need to decide if you want to complete the After the End I, II, and III side quests. Everything else in the game will be available to you after The Black Tower quest, but for some reason, the After the End side quests will not. Either way, you’ll want to be prepared for the fight ahead. Here is everything you need to know to decide if you want to complete all three After the End side quests before getting on the motorcycle.

Here is where there are some spoilers. The reason why you won’t be able to finish the After the End I, II, or III side quests after getting on the motorcycle and completing The Black Tower quest is because The Black Tower is the last quest in the game. After taking the motorcycle and finishing The Black Tower quest, you’ll encounter Rinko’s spirit as she fades away from the physical world and passes on. The After the End I, II, and III side quests guide you on a story of Rinko and Erika’s relationship, but if Rinko isn’t there to guide you through it, there is no side quest. That is why you won’t be able to do After the End I, II, or III after completing the game.

After the End I, II, and III Side Quest Guide

In order to start After the End, you’ll need to cleanse the Toyoi Shrine in the top left corner of the map, which you can access after cleaning the Namihara Shrine. The After the End quests themselves tell a story of Rinko and Erika. There are three quests in total and each one rewards you with 3,000 Meika, approximately 500 spirits, and a Monochrome camera filter for the photo mode. The quests themselves are simple follow quests. After doing part one and part two of the quest, you’ll need to wait sometime before After the End III becomes available. Unlock a few torii gates or do another side quest in the meantime. Part three will become available right next to Toyoi Shrine.

And that is everything you need to know to decide if you want to complete After the End I, II, and III before finishing The Black Tower in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available March 25, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PC.