God of War Ragnarok Across the Realms Favor Guide: Prongfruit, Bantam Melon, Elven Cap, and Nordic Gourd Locations

In God of War Ragnarok, when exploring the frozen lake of Midgard, you’ll stumble upon a pot of soup with a rainbow flame that is called The Eternal Campfire. You’ll get the Across the Realms Favor quest which tasks you to get four ingredients found in different realms. Here is how to get all the ingredients in Across the Realms Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Across the Realms Favor Guide in God of War Ragnarok

There are four ingredients to get in the Across the Realms Favor quest. These four ingredients are spread out and located in Midgard, Svartalfheim, Vanaheim, and Alfheim.

Once you have collected them all, be sure to return to The Eternal Campfire to receive your reward. On completing the quest, you’ll get 1,000 Kratos XP, 350 Freya XP, and the Meal of Comfort, which permanently increases all of your stats by 5.

Nordic Gourd – Midgard

The first ingredient for the Across the Realms Favor that you’ll easily find is the Nordic Gourd. To find it, simply leave The Eternal Campfire and it is on the ground after jumping off the ledge.

You’ll know that an ingredient is close because of the painted heart. Though this guide will give you the exact locations to pick up the Across the Realms ingredients, look for the painted hearts.

Prongfruit – Svartalfheim

The Prongfruit is found naturally when you visit The Forge in Svartalfheim with Brok during the Path. You’ll return to the mountaintop and find the Prongfruit next to the Nornir chest, which you can now complete since you have the tool capable for the job.

Bantam Melon – Vanaheim

The third seed is the Bantam Melon which is found in The Sinkholes in Vanaheim. The Sinkholes is an area deep within The Crater, which is where you can farm resources for the Dragon Scale armor set.

To get this ingredient, you need to complete the Return of the River Favor. Get into the boat, follow the river on the right, and dock your boat. The Bantam Melon ingredient is found on the left side.

Elven Cap – Alfheim

The last ingredient for the Across the Realms Favor is the Elven Cap which, as you may have suspected, is found in The Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Explore the back section of the sands area and you’ll find the Elven Cap behind a fallen pillar in one of the explorable caves.

And that is how to get all of the ingredients in the Across the Realms Favor in God of War Ragnarok. Return to The Eternal Campfire and claim your rewards.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022