God of War Ragnarok Ending Is Being Spoiled By a PS5 feature – Here’s How To Turn It Off

Gamers eager to jump into the tundra while taking the journey of a lifetime in God Of War Ragnarok have been actively avoiding internet forums and sites so they aren’t spoiled on the ending of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Wouldn’t it be a shame if your PlayStation 5 spoiled the game for you?

With content creators having their hands on this title, pivotal story moments have been making their way online for some time now. While actively maneuvering and choosing your content online has been like running through an active minefield, the way that PlayStation consoles display information means that this title may be ruined for you before you even start. Let’s find out how to avoid these spoilers before you make your trip into this beautiful and haunting world.

Spoiled By Sony: How To Unfollow God of War Ragnarok On PS5

There are a few different ways gamers can make this happen, and it’s strongly suggested to unfollow this title before entering the world for yourself. Gamers who follow a specific title on the PlayStation 5 will be recommended other content about it. This can include YouTube videos, which may showcase the end of the game or other twists in the story. While you may not get the most up-to-date information this way, you’ll be able to refollow the title after you have completed it to ensure you aren’t missing any updates.

With the unbelievable levels of hype leading up to release, God of War Ragnarok has shown that it has the chops to tell an incredible story while polishing up many of the small flaws that its precursor contained. If you’re looking to unfollow this card for a while to avoid any spoilers, follow these steps:

Go to your Settings menu

menu Navigate to Saved Data

Find Followed Games

Select Manage Followed Games

Unfollow God of War: Ragnarok

Conversely, if you’re feeling a bit risky, you’ll also be able to check under the Explore menu on your main page, select the Followed Games portion of the page and Unfollow God of War Ragnarok. There is a chance that gamers could encounter a video or post that contains spoilers, so we recommend following the previous option.

Something else that you may want to avoid is the full trophy list for this title, as there are a few spoilers containing information about characters and locations. However, if you’re ready to risk it all, or don’t plan on picking this title up for a while, it offers a great look into what you will experience on your journey. Make sure that you are prepared for anything while wearing the best armor options in the game, and see if your progress will carry over for another trip through Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022