God of War Ragnarok: How to Beat the Flame Phantom

Like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarok boasts challenging bosses that will have you dying quite frequently. These bosses can be made easier by crafting the best armor sets, collecting Idunn Apples, or mastering your playstyle combat. Toward the end of the game, players will encounter the Flame Phantom, which players can’t kill unless they find a hidden pillar. This guide will help stop the struggle and walk you through how to quickly kill this Flame Phantom so you can progress further into the end game.

Strategy to Kill the Flame Phantom

This fight is similar to the Frost Phantom players encountered earlier in the main story. The same premise is present here: you must destroy three pillars to damage the boss. This time is trickier, as the last pillar is hidden but continue reading, and we will explain how to find it.

Find the Third Pillar First

The first thing you want to do when the boss fight begins is to go over to the left of the area, where you will see a crack in the wall. Throw your spear at this crack, and use your exploding ability to reveal a pillar you will need to destroy later.

Stun the Flame Phantom

Now, to attack the Flame Phantom, you will want to utilize Atreus Sigil arrows as much as possible while also attacking the glowing orb with Kratos. Dodge and block his attacks when you see the red and yellow circle accordingly and find an opening to attack when you feel the moment is right. The goal is to fill the meter under the Phantom’s health bar, and once it is filled, the enemy will be stunned to the floor.

When the enemy is stunned, you want to run over to one of the pillars and destroy it with one of your weapons. Destroying each will significantly damage the Phantom’s health bar, and if you are quick enough, you could destroy two pillars before the enemy gets back up.

Once the enemy is up, you will want to repeat the process until you have officially destroyed all three pillars. After beating the pillars, hit R3 on the Flame Phantom to have Kratos finish the beast, officially killing it.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022