God of War Ragnarok: How to Beat the Frost Phantom

Players will encounter many bosses and mini-bosses in God of War Ragnarok while adventuring through the nine realms. Every one of them provides their unique strategy to defeat them and progress into the story. Located on the Mountaintops near The Strond after the Nornir Chest, players will encounter one of the more difficult bosses in the game, Frost Phantom. These Phantoms’ attacks are deadly, but there is a strategy to take them down quickly, and this guide will go over how to do that.

Strategy to Defeat the Frost Phantom

What you want to do in this fight is utilize Freya’s Sigil arrows while also attacking with Kratos. You can use whichever weapon you please, but the Blades of Chaos seem to do more damage here than the Leviathan Axe.

The first step is to attack the glowing orb on the Phantom (image below) while having Freya fire her Sigil arrows on the same spot. You will notice a meter under its health increase the more you hit the Phantom in this spot, and your goal here is to fill up that meter.

Avoid all attacks when you see a red circle, by dodging left to right but also keeping Freya firing her arrow. Once you have filled up that meter, the Phantom will be stunned, and this is when you need to run over to the purple pillars and destroy them with your weapon. Destroying each pillar will severely decrease the Phantom’s health bar, but you better be quick since the enemy won’t stay stunned for long.

You will likely only have enough time to destroy one pillar at a time before the Phantom gets back up, but continue with the previous steps, and it will be back down on the ground soon enough.

Once you defeat the Frost Phantom, pick up the loot it drops, as this could come in handy for future crafting and upgrades for armor. You can make these mini-boss fights easier by finding out how to get Idunn Apples and Horns of Blood Mead, which increases your health and Rage meter accordingly.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022