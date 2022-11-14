God of War Ragnarok: How to Defeat The Crimson Dread

Regarding side quests, The Crimson Dread is one of the more difficult bosses in God of War Ragnarok. This fire-breathing dragon is quick and has back-to-back attacks that require the players to always be fast and precise with their dodges. If you find yourself having trouble slaying this dragon, look no further, as we have you covered on how to win this battle.

How to Kill the Crimson Dread Dragon Boss

The fight will start with the dragon using its mouth to land hits on Kratos. These are powerful and quick, so make sure you block or dodge, depending on the circle’s color. For example, if you see red, make sure to dodge; if it is yellow, players can block or parry that attack. If you see the dragon lift its head, then sprint out of the way as it is getting ready to spew the battlefield with fire that covers a lot of ground. Fire will slowly drain your health bar, so avoid this at all costs.

Once you have dodged all the dragon’s attacks, find a proper time to attack with your weapon and have your support partner fire arrows down on him. Attack the dragon enough, and he will launch himself into the air, ready to rain down fire from above.

As the dragon flies over your head, you need to throw your Leviathan axe directly at the beast, knocking it to the floor. This will stun the dragon for some time, where you can go ahead and spam the attack button draining its health as much as possible. Once Crimson is back on its feet, the process will start over, and he will continue with his bite attacks that you need to dodge.

Hit him as much as possible, getting to the point where he flies above the field once again, and knock him down with your Leviathan axe. Keep doing this until you have successfully drained his health bar, and then finish him off with the R3 button. Be ready as the game will have you mash the O button, for one final blow to the dragon.

Nice work! The Crimson Dread is dead, and you can now pick up all the loot the beast dropped. Defeating all the bosses you encounter in God of War Ragnarok is essential in creating the strongest form of Kratos possible. These bosses can provide you with rare resources that can craft the best armor sets in the game, such as the Dragon Scaled Armor. These upgrades can help, especially on the Give Me God of War difficulty.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022