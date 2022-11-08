God of War Ragnarok: The Giant’s Toes Treasure Map Location

When you’re exploring Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll most likely encounter The Giant’s Toes treasure map. This is the second treasure map in God of War Ragnarok and it’s a bit trickier at first glance than the Vulture’s Gold treasure map from Alfheim. With that said, the actual solution is much simpler than you would expect. The reward is more than worth the trouble though, so make sure to solve this treasure map before leaving Vahaheim. Here’s how to solve The Giant’s Toes treasure in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Giant’s Toes Treasure Location

Just like the other treasure maps in God of War Ragnarok, The Giant’s Toes map shows you a picture and gives you a brief riddle to lead you to the location of the buried treasure. The picture depicts the base of a huge tree with overgrown roots. There’s also a zipline leading to the base of the tree, which can help you spot the right spot as you paddle through Vanaheim’s rivers. The treasure’s riddle reads:

The Jotnar may be gone from the realms, but giants still rise above the Vanir. My treasure may seem insignificant compared to its lush, sweeping boughs, but I prefer to look at it as room for growth.

That riddle doesn’t really tell you anything about the treasure’s location and instead just provides some background lore about the region, but the picture should be recognizable to some players if you’ve been paying attention while completing Favors in Vanaheim with Freya. The location depicted on the treasure map is actually Brok and Lunda’s shop along the river.

You can find the treasure just behind the Mystic Gateway to the left of their shop. It’s marked with a small glowing gold light on the ground just like the treasure in Alfheim. Just interact with it to dig it up and claim your loot.

