GTA Online Best Agency Upgrades: Armory, Vehicle Workshop, and More

The Contract update has arrived for GTA Online, and players must purchase an Agency before they can begin the new storyline with Franklin, Lamar, and Dr. Dre. Like most GTA Online properties, players can customize their Agency building with various upgrades, but these additions come at a price. The property itself is already a sizable investment, but the price can double if you splurge on all the optional items. These are the best upgrades for your GTA Online Agency.

All GTA Online Agency Building Differences

There are four Agency buildings that can be purchased in GTA Online, and each of them is listed below along with their prices.

Rockford Hills: GTA$2,415,000

GTA$2,415,000 Vespucci Canals: GTA$2,145,000

GTA$2,145,000 Little Seoul: GTA$2,010,000

GTA$2,010,000 Hawick: GTA$2,830,000

All four Agencies are identical, so the only thing that matters is location. The Rockford Hills Agency in particular is close to an Apartment and Office that most players own, so that is the best option for most people. The Agency in Little Seoul is technically cheaper, but the price isn’t low enough to make a huge difference.

Which Agency Upgrades Are Worth It?

After selecting an Agency, you’ll be prompted to choose upgrades and additions to add to the base property. Some of these are more important than others, but none of them are entirely essential. Here are all of the upgrades and their prices.

Art ($195,000 – $340,000)

($195,000 – $340,000) Wallpaper ($187,500 – $442,500)

($187,500 – $442,500) Highlight ($100,000)

($100,000) Armory ($720,000)

($720,000) Accommodation ($275,000)

($275,000) Vehicle Workshop ($800,000)

As with most GTA Online properties, the cosmetic upgrades like Art, Wallpaper, and Highlight serve no purpose other than customization and are solely there for rich players to have something to dump their money into. The Agency buildings all look nice on their own, so there’s no need to purchase any cosmetic upgrades unless you really want to personalize the place and make it your own.

The other three upgrades actually do provide a service though, so you should look into them. The best GTA Online Agency upgrades are the Armory and Vehicle Workshop, as the former allows players to view and customize their weapons while the latter allows them to do the same for their vehicles. These two upgrades transform the Agency from a simple place of business to a solid home base for players. The Vehicle Workshop even features exclusive upgrades courtesy of F. Clinton and Partners’ Imani, who can install Remote Control Units and Missile Lock-On Jammers for a hefty fee.

The Accommodation is not as useful as the other upgrades, but it is still very nice to own if you have the cash to spend on it. Plus, it’s only $275,000, which is much cheaper than the Armory and Vehicle Workshop. It gives you a living space inside your Agency, allowing you to change your clothes and set your spawn location to the Agency. If you want to spawn directly into the Agency when you log in to GTA Online, the Accommodation upgrade is a must.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A next-gen version of the game will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.