GTA Online: How to Copy and Buy Cars From Other Players

GTA V and GTA Online now have next-gen upgrades to them which is bringing in new and old players. While there isn’t any big DLC or free upgrade to go along with the next-gen upgrade, there are a few new additions that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can look forward to. One of those new additions is the ability to copy and buy cars from other players. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to do exactly that.

How to Copy and Buy Cars From Other Players

One of the only new features in the next-gen upgrade of GTA Online is Hao’s Special Works. Similar to other custom shops in Los Santos, Hao’s Special Works is a place where you can upgrade and customize your cars. The shop also offers a new car by working with Hao and unlocking the shop.

The only way to copy and buy cars from other players in GTA Online, you’ll need to unlock Hao’s Special Works. Once you have done that, simply go to the LS Car Meet. You’ll want to arrive with your freshest wheels as this is the place where other players can copy and buy your car as well. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to copy and buy cars from other players in GTA Online:

Enter the Interaction Menu Select LS Car Meet Select Vehicle Options Scroll to the bottom and switch the HSW Specification Service to Yes

After following the steps, you’ll be able to have other players copy and buy your exact car. They won’t buy the car from you, but they will have their own copy. The same goes for you. Now, you can go up to any car in the LS Car Meet and interact with any car to copy and buy it yourself. The price of the car will be determined by the model, the customizations, and the upgrades. After you’ve purchased it, you can select which garage to store it in.

And that is everything you need to know about how to copy and buy your friend’s cars in GTA Online. Just because there aren’t that many new features in GTA V and GTA Online doesn’t mean there isn’t already a lot to do and collect. For all things GTA V and GTA Online, like where all the Peyote plant locations are, check out our guides.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.