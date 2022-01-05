GTA Online – How to Get Impounded Car Back

GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is buying cars and ensuring that they stay with you either in your garage or as your personal vehicle to summon in the open world. However, if you have been up to nefarious doings in the world of GTA Online then you may have to recover your impounded vehicle from the Los Santos police force. This guide article will take you over the process of how to get your impounded car back in GTA Online.

How to Recover Your Impounded Car the ‘Standard’ Way

There are two methods to recover your vehicle after it has been impounded and one way takes more time than the other, this is that particular method. Once your car has been impounded, when you respawn or the action is completed, you will get an on-screen notification letting you know that your car has been impounded. From this point, you will then see that your personal vehicle’s location on the map will change to the impound yard.

At this point, you can drive over to where your vehicle has been impounded and go over to the front gate, simply pay the $250 fee at the gate and you will be allowed to enter and retrieve your personal vehicle. Whether it’s one of The Contract’s new vehicles or another vehicle.

How to Recover your Impounded Car With Your Assistant

Another way you can recover your impounded vehicle without ever having to travel over to the yard in the first place is through the utilisation of your assistant if you own an office in GTA Online. Simply call your Assistant on your phone and there will be an option to recover your impounded vehicle which you should select and then your car will be spawned nearby you within a few seconds.

As you can observe, this was will save you a lot of time when you have other things to be doing in GTA Online.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.