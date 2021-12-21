GTA Online The Contract Weapons: How to Get Heavy Rifle, Compact EMP Launcher, and Stun Gun

GTA Online has recently had one of the biggest updates released for players of the ever-evolving game. The Contract sees you and Franklin Clinton take part in a new story to assist Dr.Dre in recovering his stolen phone with unreleased material on it. Throughout the story, you will encounter characters from the game’s main story mode and also make wads of cash along the way as you are completing various missions and tasks for the company you now work for. Alongside the main story of the DLC, players can obtain new weapons and this guide will take you through the process of how to get the GTA Online Contract Weapons.

How to Prepare to Get the New Weapons in GTA Online

Firstly, in order to access the new weapons, you have to start The Contract update. This can be done by going to ‘Dynasty8 Executive’ on your phone (in-game) and buying one of the new offices. The icon you are looking for will look like a building with a ton of stripey horizontal lines through it. There are four in total that you can choose from to purchase with each one being placed around different points in the city.

The cheapest option is the office in ‘Little Seoul’ which costs $2,010,000 to purchase, ensure that you have bought the armoury addition to the office when purchasing it. After you have purchased any of the offices, be sure to visit it to start The Contract update.

How to Get the Heavy Rifle, Compact EMP Launcher, and the Stun Gun in GTA Online

Once you have gotten past the initial cutscene starting the DLC, you can make your way to the new armory you purchased and access it. You will be able to buy all of the weapons from within the armory. However, there is a steep price point on most of the weapons, The Heavy Rifle can be found within the ‘Rifles’ section of the menu and it’ll cost you $391,500 in total. The heavy rifle has a moderate damage rate but a quicker rate of fire which will make it a devastating weapon for the field, it will most certainly be worth the purchase for players.

Furthermore, the Stun Gun is also on offer and that’ll be found within the ‘Pistols’ section costing $326,250, a similar price to the Heavy Rifle. Then there is of course the Compact EMP Launcher which can be found in the ‘Heavy Weapons’ section and will have an even steeper price point of $456,750. You will be able to buy any weapon that you most prefer to have or even all of them if your character has the cash to splash on new weapons.

Once you have purchased them, you will be able to use them anywhere in the game world, whether that’s during missions or in free roam, there will be utilization for them at any point you need them. The new cars in GTA Online’s new update will also make a great addition for players along with the new weapons.

GTA V is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.