Harvestella: What are Conellu Dolls?

Are you wondering what Conellu Dolls in Harvestella are for? No Square Enix came would be complete without collectible items. The Conellu Dolls are collectible dolls you can find by exploring or purchasing in stores found throughout Harvestella. They are used to unlock new content for Harvestella and earn unique rewards. If you are like me, you may have a natural aversion to creepy dolls, but these dolls aren’t so bad… I hope. Regardless, here is everything you need to know about Conellu Dolls in Harvestella and why you need to collect them.

What are Conellu Dolls in Harvestella?

Conellu Dolls are collectible items for you to find in Harvestella. Square Enix made it worth your while to collect these dolls because you will unlock new merchants and can turn them in for unique rewards. Unlike most collectibles, the Conellu Dolls are pretty easy to spot when you come across them in-game because they are pretty big and will have a glowing orb on them.

Where Can I Find Conellu Dolls?

You will find Conellu Dolls as you explore the different zones of Harvestella. For example, the first Conellu Doll you can collect is found in Chapter 2 in the Higan Canyon region. Head to the ruins found in Scarlet Gorge, located east of the entrance to Higan Canyon. Interact with the Conellu Doll to collect it. You will also randomly find Conellu Dolls located at stores in Harvestella.

Why Should I Collect Conellu Dolls?

Finding Conellu Dolls will unlock additional in-game content like new merchants. The first Doll you find in Higan Canyon unlocks the Conellu Emporium in Lathe, which lets you purchase Livestock and Pets. The Chief Conellu will also provide you with rewards for collecting Conellu Dolls. Rewards include cooking recipes you cannot find anywhere else in the game. This makes it worthwhile for you to collect, or purchase them with Grilla, when possible.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022