Hebra Tabantha Hills Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

In order to experience the whole The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom storyline, players must find a total of 12 Dragon Tears scattered around Hyrule. But among all of them, the Tabantha Hills Dragon Tear, An Unfamiliar World, can be one of the trickiest to spot. Now, in order to help all looking for it, here’s the location of the Tabantha Hills Dragon Tear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

Second Dragon Tear Location: Where to Find the Tabantha Hills Dragon Tear in The Legend of Zelda TOTK

Before finding the tear, you must first find its geoglyph, a feat you can do by heading to an area located in the extreme west of Tabantha Hills, close to Tanagar Canyon, and under the coordinates -2483 1869. and 0306.

For those having a little trouble getting to the area, you can do so easily by gliding south from the Pikida Stonegrave Skyview Tower. Just don’t forget to break cold-resistant clothing.

After finding the geoglyph, you will be able to find the Hebra Tabantha Hills Dragon Tear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by heading to the center of it, to the spot showcased in the images below, and under the coordinates -2550, 1885, and 0319. The Dragon Tear will be the second one chronologically.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023