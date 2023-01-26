Hi-Fi Rush Bug Fixes: How to Start the Game, How to Start Level 2, and More

Hi-Fi Rush is a brand new game from Tango Gameworks that wasn’t just announced but also released today. While the game has a killer soundtrack, what really kills the mood are the bugs that make Hi-Fi Rush unplayable. If you want to dive right into Hi-Fi Rush but keep running into errors and bugs, here’s how to fix them.

How to Fix the UE4-Hibiki Fatal Error in Hi-Fi Rush

If you are attempting to play Hi-Fi Rush on Pc, Xbox Series X|S, or Game Pass, you might run into an error message when you try to launch into the game that reads “The UE4-Hibiki Game has crashed and will close – Fatal Error!”

To fix this issue, make sure that Hi-Fi Rush is fully downloaded. If only part of the game is downloaded, you are more likely to run into this issue. You could also try restarting your PC to refresh any bugs that could be the cause of this error.

As a last resort, you can delete Hi-Fi Rush and redownload it. It is possible that, for some reason, your copy of Hi-Fi Rush is corrupted. And lastly, if nothing else works, you will need to wait for Tango Gameworks to fix this issue.

How to Start Level 2 in Hi-Fi Rush

If you have successfully beaten the first level of Hi-Fi Rush and are now chilling in the safe house, you can now hop into level 2 whenever you’re ready. However, a bug may be stopping you from accessing the second level. If you watch the cutscene and right when you see 808 on the loading screen, you get booted back to the main menu, there is a trick to fix it.

To fix this little bug in Hi-Fi Rush that makes the rest of the game completely inaccessible, simply quit out of the game and launch back into it. After doing that, you should be able to watch the cutscene or skip past it and get right into level 2. You can also try restarting your PC or Xbox in between launching back into it for extra measures.

If more bugs and errors pop up while playing through Hi-Fi Rush, we’ll let you know how to get past them here. Be patient with Tango Gameworks as they did drop Hi-Fi Rush out of the blue. There are bound to be a few bugs to iron out, so check back in if anything goes awry.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023