Hitman 3 Install Sizes On Each Platform

The release of Hitman 3 is fast approaching, looking to deliver us more of that tight, satisfying assassin action with a few laughs along the way. In five days, we’ll finally see the end to the World of Assassination Trilogy along with remasters of the first two game’s content. There’s definitely a lot to be excited about but if your internet and drives are anything like mine, you likely have one burning question: what is the game’s install size? No need to worry though as, in this guide, I’ll explain just how much you’re looking to install on each platform.

Hitman 3 Install Sizes

PC: 80 GB Minimum

PS4: Unknown

PS5: Unknown

Xbox One: Unknown

Xbox Series X/S: 61.76GB

We’re currently lacking in information on the various install sizes but when they’re revealed to us, we’ll be sure to update this article. For now, it’s interesting to see Hitman 3 at such low sizes, given the beauty and detail that’s going into it. You’d expect it to be beyond 100GB, but IOI is one of the few companies who manage to get file compression just right. It’ll be good to have that just be a one night download, especially with my rather poor internet connection.

Beyond that though, it’s important to note a few things. For the PC version, that’s what it says on the game’s official site through the Epic Games Store. That could change depending on the extra DLCs, which bring the locations of Hitman 1 and 2 into its engine. That’s especially important to note with the Xbox Series X/S versions, which could see large increases if you decide to go down that route. If you’re only interested in playing through Hitman 3’s content though, that should be what it takes up on your console. Finally, we didn’t list the Nintendo Switch version on there due to that being a game streamed through an internet connection rather than downloaded. Once you open up the game on the console, you’ll be ready to go.

Hitman 3 releases for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20.