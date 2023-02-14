In a series of side quests that tie in almost directly with the main story, you meet a student named Sebastian Sallow. He’s a Slytherin student who has a sister, named Anne, who has been cursed and has not been herself since. He wants to learn everything regarding the Dark Arts in hopes that he can reverse this curse and return her to normal. In this series of quests in Hogwarts Legacy, can you save Anne from her curse? Or will she be damned forever by it?

Can You Save Anne From Her Curse in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you get to the quest, “In The Shadow of Time”, Sebastian ends up casting an Unforgivable Spell on a goblin. He casts Imperio to mind control it, turning the knife on itself so he can save Anne from an untimely death. Because of this action, their uncle Solomon is appalled and banishes Sebastian from their small estate.

In the following quests to figure out who cast that curse, Sebastian does have some leads, only to be met with more roadblocks. Eventually, during the “In the Shadow of the Relic” quest, his uncle finds and destroys the relic that could possibly reverse Anne’s curse. A few moments later, he cast the killing curse, Avada Kedavra, on his uncle. With his one hope of reversing the curse gone and now killing his uncle, Anne wants nothing to do with her twin brother.

She still lives on with her curse. No matter what options you choose in any of the quests, she’ll still have it. If you helped Sebastian and chose all the “right” dialogue options, the outcome is still rather the same. The only differences you see will be in the dialogue.

In short, Sebastian will kill his uncle regardless of your dialogue choices. Anne will still be cursed. The journey in getting there will be spiritually different depending on what you choose, but the outcomes will be the same.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023