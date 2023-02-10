Hogwarts Legacy Has Pokemon Shiny Hunting

If you are familiar with Pokemon, then you know what shiny hunting is. In Pokemon, there are extremely rare versions of each Pokemon that are called shinies. The only thing that makes them shiny is the fact that they have a different color than the normal Pokemon type. And what’s cool is that Hogwarts Legacy has its own version of Pokemon shiny hunting.

One gameplay mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy is beast collecting. Once you unlock the Room of Requirement and learn how to catch beasts, you can visit any beast den in the Hogwarts Valley, catch any beast you’d like, and place it in a Vivarium, which is like a Chao Garden zoo for your magical beasts.

What Are Shiny Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy?

Just like the shiny Pokemon, each beast in Hogwarts Legacy has a shiny variant. You’ll know what is or isn’t shiny when you look at each beast. If it is shiny, you’ll see a four-sided star symbol by the gender sign.

There is no real advantage to having shiny beasts over normal beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. Much like in Pokemon, the only reason to have shiny beasts is so you can brag about it to everyone else. Shiny hunting works like a mini-game within a game, giving you an extra reason to look for rare magical beasts.

How to Catch Shiny Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Shiny beasts appear at random. Though shiny versions of each beast exist, your luck at finding one comes down to RNG.

However, if you want a guaranteed chance at a shiny Mooncalf or two, I have always found around five or six shiny Mooncalves at the Mooncalf den directly east of the South Feldcroft Floo Flames and directly south of the Feldcroft Floo Flames. Just make sure to visit at night.

There may be other dens in the Hogwarts Valley that always grant shiny beasts, but that remains to be discovered. Be sure to unlock all four Vivariums so you can store all of your shiny beasts in the best biomes.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023