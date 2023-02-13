Hogwarts Legacy: Should You Give the Tentacula Leaf to Duncan?

In Hogwarts Legacy, you will be tasked with acquiring a Tentacula Leaf during a side quest known as Venomous Valor. You will receive this quest from Duncan Hobhouse, a fellow student with a rather timid personality.

Duncan is a part of the Ravenclaw House and is often bullied by his classmates. He will ask you to procure the Tentacula Leaf and give it to him so that he can prove to his classmates that he isn’t a timid person. So what should you do? Should you give Duncan the Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy?

What Happens if You Don’t Give Duncan the Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy?

Since it’s an RPG, many would assume that this action would have repercussions later on in the storyline. However, nothing of that sort will happen. If you deny giving Duncan the Tentacula Leaf, he’ll just be upset. You will still receive a cloak and some XP for completing the side quest.

How to Get the Tentacula Leaf?

There are two specific ways in which you can get this leaf. The first method is very easy. Head over to Hogsmeade and then to the shop known as Dogweed and Deathcap. You can purchase the leaf from here. However, this purchase will cost you 600 Galleons.

If you’re running low on money, or you’re saving up for something more important, you can make your way through the hidden Herbology corridor till you come across a Venomous Tentacula plant. You can collect the leaf from here and then make your way back to Duncan. Should you choose to venture into this corridor, make sure you have Incendio and Lumos equipped, otherwise you might find yourself in a spot.

At the end of the day, the choice is yours. If you’re feeling generous, you can give Duncan the Tentacula Leaf in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to keep it for yourself, you can do that too. This particular choice will not affect the storyline at all, so do what feels right.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is a part of the Potterverse, here’s how you can create a build similar to Severus Snape and Hermione Granger. If the game is crashing at launch, here’s how you can fix it.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023