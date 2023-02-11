Hogwarts Legacy has new Wizards and Witches making their brooms rush by the towers of Hogwarts after they boot the experience up but some players, unfortunately, encounter issues while starting the game up on PC. Whether you are planning to start hunting for all of the Eye chests located in Hogsmeade or are simply wanting to work your way through the main quests, fixing these issues is vital to ensure you can play the game without any crashes starting it up. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix Hogwarts Legacy crashing on startup.

Fixing Hogwarts Legacy Crashes When Starting It Up

In order to fix crashes on startup for Hogwarts Legacy you can make sure that your current GPU driver is up to date for your PC/laptop. You may find that simply updating/downloading a newer GPU driver through software such as the NVIDIA GeForce Experience will have you being able to start up Hogwarts Legacy again without any issues on boot-up. The developers also noted on Twitter about an update for video cards named Nvidia Driver version 528.49. so be sure to install that.

If that didn’t fix the issue, another cause of the problem could be the specs of your PC. There are minimum spec requirements for the game and if you don’t meet them then it will impact your overall game experience. This could lead to extra crashes, framerate issues, and more. Unfortunately, there isn’t too much you can do to fix this issue other than upping the specs of your equipment.

Why Is Hogwarts Legacy Crashing So Much?

As aforenoted, if there are a lot of consistent crashes, it could be down to the specs of your PC and not so much the actual game itself. However, if there are genuinely a lot of crashes that others are experiencing too then it would be a game issue that the developers would hopefully work on fixing for players in a timely manner.

When you have got past the crashes, you can happily get back to unlocking spells like Descendo in the game and exploring everything that the Wizarding World has to offer you.

Hogwarts Legacy is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023