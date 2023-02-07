Hogwarts Legacy Sorting Quiz Answers: How to Get Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff

Are you wondering how to get Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy? It’s finally going to happen! Finally, you get to go through the Sorting ceremony at Hogwarts. Nothing is more exciting than to sit in front of your fellow witches and wizards in the Great Hall with the Sorting Hat on. So then, which house will the Sorting Hat choose for you? Are you nervous and worried you will be put in a house you don’t want to be in? Don’t be because, just like in the series, the Sorting Hat will consider your choices when choosing. Here is how to get sorted into Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff.

How to Get Sorted into Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

If you take the sorting hat quiz in Hogwarts Legacy instead of linking your Pottermore account, you will have to take a short in-game quiz. The Sorting Hat will ask you a specific question based on whether your Harry Potter profile account is linked or not. If you do not have an account linked, the Sorting Hat will ask you: “Hmm. I wonder. Hmm. I detect something in you. A certain sense of – hmm – what is it?“

The answer you choose here is what will determine which house you are in. You will have the following answers to choose from:

Ambition (Slytherin)

Curiosity (Ravenclaw)

Daring (Gryffindor)

Loyalty (Hufflepuff)

Note: If you decide to be sorted into a different house, you will be given one last chance to change.

If you link your Wizarding World profile, the Sorting Hat will ask you a different question that will not affect which house you are sorted to because it will pull results from the House Sorting quiz you took on Pottermore. For example, the Sorting Hat will ask you: “You come here with preferences and preconceptions – certain expectations.” Again, either answer will not affect which house you will be placed in.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023