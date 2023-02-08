Hogwarts Legacy The Lost Astrolabe Side Quest Guide

Hogwarts Legacy features a wide array of introductory side-quests, many of which, like the Like a Moth to a Flame one, can be easily missed. With that said, one of the said quests is The Lost Astrolabe, which is focused on introducing to players the game’s diving mechanic. But where can you find the NPC for the quest, and more importantly, once you trigger it, how can you complete it? Now, in order to answer that and more here’s how to trigger and complete The Lost Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy The Lost Astrolabe Guide: How to Trigger and Complete The Lost Astrolabe Side-Quest

You will be able to trigger The Lost Astrolabe side-quest by heading to a small pier located directly ahead of the Lower Hogsfield waypoint, where you will be able to find the quest-giver, a fellow student named Grace Pinch-Smedley. You can check out her exact location in the image below.

After talking to her, you will be tasked with diving into the Black Lake in search of the Astrolabe, which will be located in the marked area in the center of the lake. You will be able to see the marked area in purple on your minimap.

With that said, in order to complete the quest, just head to the marked zone and interact with each of the diving spots located in the area. If you want to go straight for the Astrolabe, the item will be located at the spot northwest of the marked area, which you can see in the image below.

Once you get the family heirloom, just return to the pier and talk to Grace again to complete the side quest and get its rewards. We highly recommend that you set aside at least three open slots in your Gear Storage before starting the quest, as doing so will allow you to get all of the available items.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023