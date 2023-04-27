Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to complete the Survivor Wisdom Adventure Mission in Honkai: Star Rail, players will be tasked by with finding a series of mining equipment for Sampo, in exchange for a Treasure Map leading to what is according to him a valuable item. But where exactly is the treasure hidden? Now, here’s where to find the Treasure according to the Treasure Map in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Find the Treasure According to the Treasure Map in Honkai: Star Rail

After talking to Sampo, finding the equipment, and then getting the map, you will be able to find the treasure by heading to the area marked in the image below, located slightly into the left portion of the Great Mine map.

The quickest way to the spot can be done by using the Overlook Teleport Waypoint and then heading north before following the path to the left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in the marked area, you will be able to find the item by inspecting a spot located in front of a box of Crystal’s and two trash cans, which will be located between two barracks. You can check out the treasure’s exact location below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you find the treasure, just return to Sampo in order to continue the quest line and get the map for the real one. Doing so will also complete his Adventure Mission. Apart from the Real Treasure Map, the mission will also reward you with 30 Stelar Jades, 250 Trailblazer EXP, 12000 Credits, 120 Condensated Aether, and 100 Shield.

Now that you have the map of the real treasure, don’t forget to check out its location in our Honkai Star Rail: Real Treasure Map Puzzle Solution guide.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023