All 5 Pillars of Creation Chest Locations in Honkai Star Rail

The Pillars of Creation region is a new area added to Honkai Star Rail in the Version 1.4 “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream” update, and it’s filled with treasure chests to find just like every other explorable area in the game. These chests will give you some basic materials and a handful of free Stellar Jades, which will bring you one step closer to pulling Jingliu or Topaz and Numby while their banners are active. You might also be saving for characters like Huohuo or Argenti, in which case every last Stellar Jade counts.

Pillars of Creation Chest Locations

There are 5 chests to find in the Pillars of Creation in Honkai Star Rail. You can see all of their locations marked on the map below.

The first chest can be found on the linear path next to the first teleport waypoint at the entrance and it’s basically impossible to miss. The other four chests are located in the construction site area. You can find the first of them next to the Silverman Guards blocking access to the giant bridge and the second at the campsite immediately across from the bridge.

The last two are located along the southern edge of the area, with one on the overlook next to a little girl and robot and the other in the circular area in front of the blocked-off elevator. None of them are particularly hidden, so you should see them as you approach their general locations.

There are currently only 5 chests in the region, but there’s a chance that the Pillars of Creation could be expanded in a future Honkai Star Rail update. The bridge and elevator are under construction and the area itself is suspiciously small with most of the map grayed out. If new playable areas are added to the Pillars of Creation, more chests will surely follow. This guide will be updated if more chests are added, so check back if Hoyoverse announces any changes!

