Horizon Forbidden West Dialogue Choices Explained: Confront, Insight, and Compassion

Horizon Forbidden West has been released and is making the rounds across the games industry and community for its great feats of achievements and vast amounts of content for players to enjoy. Whether you are just starting to level up or are thoroughly through your playthrough already, there are many systems throughout Horizon Forbidden West that you want to know about. One particular aspect is the dialogue choice system that sometimes makes an appearance throughout the game. There are three core elements relating to this system, there is ‘Confront’, ‘Insight’, and ‘Compassion’ options all for the player to choose from. This guide article will explain what each of these are for the player.

Horizon Forbidden West Dialogue Choices Explained

While you are speaking to certain people throughout the course of the experience, you may be met with a dialogue choice to make. This choice will determine what you will say to that character at that moment. There are three main choices as aforementioned, each with their own definitions on what that will cause Aloy to speak about. Here are the dialogue choices and their meanings:

Compassion: This choice will of course express Aloy’s feelings and “Deepest Convictions” as the game says, if you are wanting a heartfelt conversation or a nicer way to speak about whatever dialogue you are currently within, this option will give you that chance.

Confront: If you want to simply confront the dialogue with a feistier approach and take the “challenge directly” then this option is the one for you!

Insight: Insight will allow you to work out a logical and intelligent way to phrase the conversations and simply find a "clever" way to speak about things.

These are all of the core dialogue choices that Aloy will have access to on her journey traveling through the world.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2022