Horizon Forbidden West Gets Auto-Pickup Feature Just in Time for Burning Shores – Full Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is almost upon us and we are just now finally getting auto-pickup. Something that players griped when Forbidden West came out was the fact that you had to take a few seconds to pick up every item.

Now, just hours before we get Burning Shores, Horizon Forbidden West has auto-pickup as well as numerous other improvements thanks to the 1.21 Patch Notes. Here’s everything coming to Forbidden West in the new update.

All Horizon Forbidden West 1.21 Patch Notes, Explained

Instead of the expansive bug and error fixes the 1.17 and 1.18 Patch Notes brought, the 1.21 Patch Notes focuses on some much-needed accessibility options. We know we are getting auto-pickup which allows Aloy to walk over resources and automatically pick them up instead of requiring a button interaction. Here’s everything coming with the 1.21 Patch Notes update.

PS5 / PS4 1.21 Patch Notes – Horizon Forbidden West

Enlarging subtitles

Auto-pickup

Color blindness settings

Auto camera

Navigation assist in Focus Mode

Thalassophobia mode

Additional accessibility features

PS5 Only 1.21 Patch Notes – Horizon Forbidden West

Support for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion

While Horizon Forbidden West is available on PlayStation 5 and 4, the Burning Shores expansion is only available on PlayStation 5. This is likely due to the new demanding weather system and other GPU-heavy upgrades.

Along with auto-pickup, Horizon Forbidden West now has color blindness settings, an auto camera function, and a thalassophobia mode. When it comes to accessibility options, we’ve never seen a thalassophobia mode. This mode will help those who are afraid of the deep ocean.

It’s always a good thing when games include more accessibility options. We can’t wait to play Burning Shores and are excited to jump back into Horizon Forbidden West thanks to these improvements. If you haven’t played Horizon Forbidden West, now is the best time to start.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023