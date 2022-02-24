Horizon Forbidden West has a vast abundance of side ventures to keep you always coming back for more from the experience whether you are enjoying leveling up or hunting machines, Vista Points will allow you to get an insight into the ‘Old World’ within the game. Of course, some of the Vista Points are more difficult than others to find the solution for and thus this guide will take you through the process of how to complete The Long Coast Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West.

The Long Coast Vista Point Solution For Horizon Forbidden West

The Vista Point quest can firstly be activated and found by looking near the north beach shelter on the long coast. Detailed on the map image above, the shelter is the closest ‘campfire’ to the objective marker next to the ocean. If you look around here, and with your focus, you will quickly start the Vista Point quest for The Long Coast.

Afterward, you will be tasked with finding the location where you can line up the image identically with its ‘Old World’ equivalent location. In order to do this, you will need to visit the rocky outcrops scattered along the beach, one, in particular, will give you a lot of climbing options to get up it and the image at the start of the article will showcase the relevant area to you. Notably, if you look on the map, you can also simply venture to that location for the ‘completed’ Vista Point and climb the rocks, scan with your focus while looking at the building in front of you and you will line the image up with the relevant angle.

After you have done this, you will have completed yet another Vista Point in Horizon Forbidden West!

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.