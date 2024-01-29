How to Catch Frostallion Noct in Palworld – Location, Skills, Drops, and Breeding Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Want to know how to catch a Frostallion Noct in Palworld? Who wouldn’t, right? This dark steed is a guardian deity of Palpagos Island known as the Night Caller.

If you’re having trouble getting your own Night Caller, don’t worry. We’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll discuss this mysterious Frostallion variant, its location, skills, and how to breed more of them to make your Frostallion Noct stronger.

Frostallion Noct’s Location and Drops in Palworld

Unfortunately, you can’t catch Frostallion Noct in Palworld with a Pal Sphere. It can only be obtained by breeding a Frostallion and a Helzephyr. Frostallion is a legendary world boss in Palworld that resides in the icy snow biome known as the Astral Mountains in the northern part of the map.

Since you can’t capture a Frostallion Noct, it won’t drop anything unless you butcher it. This will cause it to drop a Diamond and 10 True Quartz, but doing so is not worth it. Why would you get rid of one of the fastest mounts in the game?

How to Get Helzephyr in Palworld

You can find Helzephyr at night in the forest surrounding the small desert in the middle of Palpagos Island. It’s the desert where you can find the giant statue of Anubis, which is a great place to farm Coal in Palworld.

How to Breed Frostallion Noct in Palworld

To breed a Frostallion Noct, pair your Frostallion with a Helzephyr. They must be of opposite genders, but it doesn’t matter which one is male or female. When these two creatures are paired, a Large Dark Egg is the result, and it’s certain that a Frostallion Noct will be inside when it hatches.

Remember, to breed any Pal in Palworld, put the Pals in a Breeding Farm and give them a Cake. Without a Cake, they won’t produce any offspring.

Once the breeding process is complete, a large dark egg will appear, which can be incubated to hatch a Frostallion Noct.

Frostallion Noct’s Abilities

As you’d expect from a Pal Variant, Frostallion Noct is of a different Elemental-type. While Frostallion is an Ice-type Pal with mostly Ice-type attacks, Frostallion Noct is a Dark-type Pal and uses mostly attacks of its type. It does have an Ice-type attack, though. Frostallion Noct also serves as a mount and is as fast as its Ice-type counterpart. Frostallion Noct has a higher defense than Frostallion. Sadly, since you can’t find this Pal on Palpagos Island, you can’t get an Alpha or a Lucky version of it.

Level Type Skill Name Attack Type Power Range Cooldown Description 1 Normal Air Cannon Shot 25 500 – 4000 2 Quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air. 7 Dark Dark Ball Shot 40 500 – 1000 4 Unleashes a sphere of darkness that slowly tracks down the enemy. Inflicts Darkness. 15 Dark Shadow Burst Shot 55 0 – 300 10 Quickly discharges dark energy, damaging those around it. Inflicts Darkness. 22 Dark Spirit Flame Shot 75 500 – 5000 16 Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Inflicts Burn. 30 Ice Crystal Wing Melee 110 0 – 2500 24 Frostallion’s exclusive skill. Dashes forward while creating frigid air around its wings, using them to slash enemies. Inflicts Freeze. 40 Dark Nightmare Ball Shot 100 1000 – 9999 30 Creates a giant ball of darkness and hurls it at an enemy. Inflicts Darkness. 50 Dark Dark Laser Shot 150 500 – 1800 55 Charges dark energy before blasting enemies with a powerful beam. Inflicts Darkness.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2024