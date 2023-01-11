How Do You Build A Raft In Stranded Deep?

As players work towards thriving and surviving within the world of Stranded Deep, one of the first things they should work on mastering is the art of crafting a raft. Not only will this give gamers the chance to explore the world around them a bit more, but it will also allow players a chance to start stocking up on supplies to give them a chance for a break every once in a while.

However, what do players need to do to create a raft, and is it honestly worth the time and effort? There are plenty of different types of rafts available, and as players continue to gather supplies and materials for their base of operations, the types of rafts available will continue to grow. Let’s find out how we can start building one of our own!

How To Build A Raft In Stranded Deep

The first thing that players will want to do is ensure that they have the proper materials and tools available for the job. Making a raft is not going to be easy, but with the proper items on their person, it may feel like it isn’t a hopeless task. The first thing that players will need to get is a Hammer which can be crafted or found in the world around them. If players are hoping to craft a Crude Hammer, they will need the following items:

1 Stick

2 Stones

1 Lashing

After they have created a Hammer, the next thing players will want to do is go back into the crafting menu and make their way over to the Vehicles menu, where they will see the option to start crafting the following items:

Wood Raft Floor

Wood Raft Base

To make the Wood Raft Base, players will need to be at least Level 1 and to start making the Wood Raft Floor, players will need to be at least Level 2. After they have leveled themselves up a bit, gamers can start building rafts to explore the Pacific Ocean with. To create a Wood Raft Floor, players will need the following items:

4 Wood

Not too hard to achieve, especially with the abundance of trees on this stranded island. However, for those hoping to craft a Wood Raft Base, they’ll need to get these items:

4 Sticks

1 Wood

Once players have grabbed these items, can start creating the raft of their dreams. Making sure that players have grabbed as many materials as possible can ensure that they can make larger rafts, which will let them gather more materials as they sail on the ocean. While the ending of this game may leave gamers scratching their heads, they’ll at least know what they have to do to make a raft!

Stranded Deep is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023