How do You Fix the “Update Failed” Error in Warframe

Nothing is more disappointing than trying to open Warframe and getting the Update Failed error on the launcher as you try to get into the game. Not only does this stop the current update and force you to restart it, but it doesn’t provide any idea of what went wrong and how to fix it. Let’s go over a few fixes for the Update Failed error in Warframe.

How to Fix the Update Failed Error in Warframe

Since the error message you receive doesn’t provide a clear reason that the update failed, it can make troubleshooting the issue a bit harder. Unlike fixing the “Some Content Could Not Be Downloaded From Our Servers” error, the update failed error doesn’t have a set-in-stone fix. Here are a few fixes you can try to get the launcher to update your Warframe.

Toggle Your Launcher Settings

Inside the Warframe launcher, you should be able to find a cog in the top corner which will take you to some launcher-specific settings. The settings you will want to mess with are the Bulk Download options and the DirectX settings. Toggle the Bulk Download off if you have it on and this might fix our issue.

You can also try disabling DirectX 10 and DirectX 11 in the settings menu as some users have reported this to fix their issue. If disabling them does fix your issue you might want to look into reinstalling your DirectX versions.

Run The Launcher as an Administrator

Normally when a game needs to update the launcher will automatically launch itself as an administrator to allow it to update with ease. However, sometimes this step can be skipped. This means you will need to manually open the launcher as an administrator.

This can be done by navigating to the local files of your Warframe launcher and opening the properties of the Warframe launcher. Under compatibility options, you should see a checkbox to allow the launcher to launch as an administrator.

Temporarily Disable Your Antivirus Program

Sometimes antivirus programs can get confused about what files should and shouldn’t be allowed on your computer and can block files that don’t pose any threat to your system. While you can manually go into your antivirus and exclusively allow the Warframe launcher to be exempt from being monitored, it is just simpler to turn it off for a bit.

While this may seem like a dangerous option, it does seem to work the most. As long as you are just turning it off while you update Warframe you should be ok. The Warframe launcher doesn’t download anything dangerous. You just need to remember to turn it back on when you are done.

Restart Your Computer and Router

Computers are not perfect and can just mess up sometimes. Anyone that has gotten a randomly corrupted file understands this well. Anytime something isn’t working as intended on your computer, a good restart might be able to fix it.

You can combine two common troubleshooting steps into one by also restarting your router while your computer restarts. While restarting the router might take a bit longer than just restarting your computer it can save you a lot of hassle to just get it out of the way early on rather than trying out a bunch of complex solutions just for the router to need a reset.

Hopefully one of these solutions will fix the Update Failed error for your Warframe launcher and you can get back into the game as soon as possible. Once you do manage to get the game updated you might want to work on getting Revenate Prime in top shape with our build for him.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022