How to Fix ‘Some Content Updates Could Not Be Downloaded From Our Servers’ Warframe Error

It’s Veilbreaker Day in Warframe, so there are many new things to hop into. From picking up the story of the new fan favorite Kahl-175, hunting the archons, and so much more, it’s sure to be a jam-packed update. However, it seems as though many Tenno are finding themselves stuck at the game’s launcher due to a message that reads “Some content updates could not be downloaded from our servers”, so here is a fix for that Warframe error.

How to Fix “Some Content Updates Could Not Be Downloaded From Our Servers” in Warframe

It may be a bit difficult to pinpoint where the source of this problem is coming from. The new Veilbreaker update just came out, so it could be highly likely that Digital Extremes is dealing with server-side issues. A launcher restart could fix things, which would be the first course of action to take.

Since this error seems to be occurring in the game’s launcher, it’s most likely going to affect PC players. You can either try exiting out of the game and relaunching it as Administrator or flush the game’s cache. Running the game as Admin would simply require a right click and run on the game’s executable file. If on Steam, set the game’s properties so that upon opening, you check off the “Run this program as an administrator” option.

If you’re on a console, this error might occur when you’re in the game’s installer. On Xbox, you can simply run the “Clear reserved space” action. To do that, simply hover over Warframe, press your start/menu button and select the option. It’ll most likely prompt you to download the update again, so hopefully, it should work.

All platforms should have Veilbreaker today! Working through a deploy issue on some platforms now, though. https://t.co/ifARPqB6E5 Update notes are here. In summary, this Update is 9-10% new stuff, 90-91% QoL, with more new stuff coming next week. Hit me with any Q's! — Rebb (@rebbford) September 7, 2022

On PlayStation, you can try clearing your cache. You’ll have to boot your PS4 or PS5 console in Safe Mode where you can perform all sorts of actions like restore settings, manually update the software and more. What you’re going to look for is to “Clear Cache and Rebuild Database”. This will take a few minutes, but it could help in fixing this problem.

If things become desperate, you could just uninstall and reinstall the entire game, but for people whose internet speeds aren’t extremely fast, you could see yourself waiting quite a bit of time just for the game to re-download. Just wait things out because the possibility that your game is corrupted by any means is extremely slim. It’s most likely a server issue on Digital Extremes’ part.

