Final Fantasy XIV‘s patch 6.3, Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, is here, bringing to players a series of new main scenario quests, as well as a new dungeon, a few new raids, and a wide array of new rewards, mounts, and cosmetics, which includes both the fan-favorite Corgi minion and the new Logistics Node Mount. But how can you get the new mount in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to unlock the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV.

How do You Get the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV

Differently from some of the game’s more conventional mounts, you will be able to get the Logistics Node Mount in Final Fantasy XIV by reaching level 15 in the game’s PVP Series 3, which also debuted on version 6.3. You will be able to climb up the levels by taking part in any of the PVP modes currently available in the game.

Once you reach level 15, you will be able to get the new mount by simply opening your Character menu, heading to PvP Profile, and then going to Series Malmstones, where you will be able to claim all of the available rewards from Series 3, as well as those from Series 2.

To recap, here’s how to get the new mount in Final Fantasy XIV:

Reach level 15 on the game’s PVP Series 3.

Open your Character menu and then go to PvP Profile.

Head to Series Malmstones and then claim the Logistics Node Mount.

Now that you know how to unlock the new mount, we highly recommend that you also check out the best jobs in the game’s PVP scenery, so that you may have an edge as you battle to unlock all of the new rewards.

You can currently play Final Fantasy XIV on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023