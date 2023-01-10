How to Get the Corgi Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 is finally here, bringing the new chapter of the MSQ, an all-new dungeon, a new alliance raid, and much more. However, one seemingly minor feature has stolen the spotlight: the new Corgi minion. This little fella has already captured the hearts and minds of Final Fantasy XIV players and everyone’s wondering how to get him. Is he a rare drop from the new dungeon? Can he only be obtained from high-level retainer ventures? Here’s what you need to know about adopting your very own Corgi minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Get the Corgi Minion in FFXIV

To get the Corgi minion, you’re going to need to grind Unreal trials and play the Faux Hollows minigame to earn Faux Leaves. The minion can be purchased from the Faux Leaves vendor in Idyllshire for 400 Faux Leaves. To unlock Unreal trials, you have to finish the main questline of the Shadowbringers expansion and complete the “Fantastic Mr. Faux” quest from the Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire.

The current Unreal trial is Containment Bay P1T6, which pits players against Sophia. This is a reprised trial from Heavensward but cranked up to 11, redesigned for players at the current level cap with the best gear in the game. It’s a tough challenge, but it’s all worth it for that sweet little corgi.

Of course, you can always bypass the challenge and just purchase the Corgi minion from the market board since enterprising players have already listed several of them for sale. These are ridiculously marked up in price at the moment with opportunistic players trying to cash in on the Corgi hype, so maybe wait a while for the price to plummet before buying one. Still, rare minions like these don’t ever get dirt cheap, so you should still expect to fork over a decent chunk of change to get one. Make sure you’re saving up your Gil in the meantime!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023