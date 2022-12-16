Are you wondering how to spawn the Santa Ghost in Phasmophobia as part of the Holiday Event 2022? Everyone’s favorite ghost-hunting game has received a festive update for the holiday season. The festive update includes a fun holiday event that lets you earn a trophy and badge and marks the return of everyone’s favorite ghost, Santa Ghost! However, things are a bit different this year, and the process to spawn the Santa Ghost differs. So what exactly do you need to do? Here is how you spawn the Santa Ghost in Phasmophobia.

How do You Spawn the Santa Ghost in Phasmophobia?

You can Spawn the Santa Ghost in Phasmophobia by collecting all six cookies on intermediate mode while investigating on a specified map. After that, you need to take the plate of cookies from your van and leave them inside the area for the ghost to eat. This is much easier than the Holiday Event 2021, as the Santa Ghost randomly appeared to players as the Mimic ghost type. This year, however, the Santa Ghost can appear as every ghost type making it more accessible.

Here are tips to make the ghost eat the cookies:

Don’t pick up the plate until all six cookies have been collected. Players are reporting a bug that prevents the ghost from eating the cookies. If this happens, you will have to restart your game, unfortunately.

Bring the entire plate of cookies to the ghost’s favorite room and perform activities that would trigger the ghost to be more active.

You will know that the Santa Ghost has spawned when you hear a festive tune. After that, you can also identify the Santa Ghost as it will be wearing a Santa Claus outfit and carrying a red candy cane around (we don’t want to know what it plans on doing with that).

Here are the entire Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2022 details:

Enter each location featuring a Holiday Sticker on Intermediate difficulty. Collect the 6 cookies to add them to the plate in your van automatically! Feed the cookies to the ghost by placing the plate in the location! Correctly identify the ghost and leave! Enjoy the Holiday ’22 Badge and Trophy in your collection!

Phasmophobia is available through Steam on PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022