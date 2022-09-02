How Long Is Pac-Man World Re-Pac – Level and Boss List

While Pac-Man World Re-Pac comes in at a low price point, players may want to know if they’re going to get enough bang for their buck. While plenty of changes going on behind the scenes to bring this game to life, some players may not know if they should drop the $30 to add this title to their collection.

With plenty of collectibles to keep you coming back for more, the original PAC-MAN game as a bonus, and plenty of things to look out for, there’s a fair amount of content here, and you’ll find many reasons to keep on coming back. Here are all the levels you’ll be able to progress through, and bosses that you’ll be ready to take down in Pac-Man World Re-Pac!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac Level & Boss List

There are a total of 6 different worlds that you’ll be able to visit as you first make your way onto the sandy shores of its hub world, with plenty of action to be had along the way. Here are all of the levels that you’ll be able to partake in, and all of the stage names!

Pirate Ship Area

1-1: Buccaneer Beach

1-2: Corsair’s Cove

1-3: Crazy Cannonade

1-4: HMS Windbag

Ruins Area

2-1: Crisis Cavern

2-2: Manic Mines

2-3: Anubis Rex

Space Area

3-1: Space Race

3-2: Far Out

3-3: Gimmie Space

3-4: King Galaxian

Funhouse Area

4-1: Clowning Around

4-2: Barrel Blast

4-3: Spin Dizzy

4-4: Clown Prix

Factory Area

5-1: Perilous Pipes

5-2: Under Pressure

5-3: Down The Tubes

5-4: Krome Keeper

Boss Mansion Area

6-1: Ghostly Garden

6-2: Creepy Catacombs

6-3: Grave Danger

6-4: Toc-Man’s Lair

You’ll find that there are 23 different levels, spanning over 6 unique worlds, all with their own personal flair. While this doesn’t seem like much, you’ll find plenty of collectibles that will help extend your runtime with this game. Depending on your skill level, you’ll be able to run through this game in around 6 hours or so, so there’s plenty enough to keep you occupied as you jump, bash and run your way through these lands.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.