How Long Will Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Be Down?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep launches today, but there is the expected maintenance downtime. The question is: how long will the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep maintenance last? How long will Destiny 2 be down before we can launch into Season of the Deep?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: Maintenance Downtime, Explained

Before the launch of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, Bungie announced in one of these TWAB that each weekly reset will require an hour and a half of maintenance downtime before launch. This maintenance downtime applies to Season of the Deep as well.

If you are familiar with new seasons, you know that there is always a period of time where Bungie takes Destiny 2 offline to perform the necessary maintenance. During this time, they implement the updates they’ve been working on and make sure it is all ship-shape. However, the Season of the Deep maintenance downtime is lasting longer than usual.

According to Bungie Help on Twitter, the Season of the Deep downtime has been extended by at least one hour. While the new season was supposed to go live at 10:00am PT, it now might go live at 11:00am PT or even later.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Update 7.1.0



Downtime has been extended. Another update on this issue will be provided within 1 hour. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) May 23, 2023

To stay up to date with when you can play Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, follow Bungie Help on Twitter for the latest downtime news. There, you’ll also be informed about the latest bug fixes and if there are any other errors plaguing the game.

For now, you can check out the Season of the Deep launch trailer. I’m excited because this season, we’ll get to play in an underwater level, get some new Strand Aspects, and get to go fishing. All of that and more, as soon as Season of the Deep actually goes live.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023