Genshin Impact features a truly immersive and massive main storyline, which can be experienced in-game by taking part in its many Archon Quests. But how many Archon Quests are currently featured in the game?

How Many Archon Quests are in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact currently features a total of 21 Archon Quests, with 3 featured as part of the game’s Prologue (Mondstadt), 5 as part of its first Chapter/Act (Liyue), 5 as part of its second chapter (Inazuma), and 5 currently featured as part of the game’s third chapter (Sumeru). The game also features 3 quests featured as part of its Interlude Chapter.

The sixth Archon Quest part of the game’s third chapter will be released together with version 3.5. The quest is set to feature the highly anticipated meeting between Dainsleif and Kaeya as well as more regarding the Abyss order plot and the past of the Traveler’s twin.

It’s also important to point out that HoYoverse revealed that from version 3.5 onwards players will also be able to get one Intertwined Fate for each Archon quest completed either before or after the update.

How Will You be Able To Claim Your Free Intertwined Fates in Version 3.5?

Once the version drops, you will also be able to claim all of the Intertwined Fates related to previously completed Archon Quests by opening your Adventurer Handbook and then heading to Guide. Once there, you will then be able to claim your Free Intertwined Fates by simply selecting them among the many tabs available.

Genshin Impact’s version 3.5, Windblume’s Breath, is set to be released on March 1st, 2023. As you get ready for the debut of the new path, don’t forget to also check out an overview of all of the events set to take place during the upcoming version.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023