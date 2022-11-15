The story of God of War Ragnarok is a lengthy one. Depending on your playstyle, difficulty settings, and what you aim to do can either add or lessen the amount of time played. With many variables in mind, you probably want to know how many chapters are actually in God of War Ragnarok to determine how far you have gotten with the core story. Here’s what you need to know.

How Many Chapters Are in God of War Ragnarok?

There are a total of 18 chapters in the game. While it might seem like a lot, it can be padded even more by looking for collectibles like treasure or completing the 47 favors. Without further ado, these are all the chapters in the game.

Surviving Fimbulwinter

The Quest for Tyr

Old Friends

Groa’s Secret

The Lost Sanctuary

The Reckoning

The Runaway

Into the Fire

The Word of Fate

Forging Destiny

Unleashing Hel

Reunion

Creatures of Prophecy

Unlocking the Mask

Hunting for Solace

The Summoning

The Realms at War

Beyond Ragnarok

You can use this list as a way to determine story progress.

A very welcomed design feature for the game is that even if you go through the whole story without venturing off the beaten path, nothing is truly missable. After the epilogue, Beyond Ragnarok, you can travel back to previous areas.

Although you cannot replay a chapter outright, you can go back and take on additional things that took place in the areas where it happened. The standard 30 or so hours it would take for pure story content can nearly be doubled with all the other things you can do in the post-game. Even if it is mostly cleanup and getting additional lore, it’ll be a lot of bang for your buck.

As of right now, there is no New Game +. It’ll most likely be implemented at a later time like it usually is in Sony’s first-party titles. A good 50 hours is more than enough time for a good nearly completionist playthrough.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022