Watch Dogs: Legion is a very long game, but exactly how many missions are in it? Watch Dogs: Legion divides its missions up into chapters, so it can be difficult to keep track of just how many missions you’ve been on since you first started playing. You’ll even revisit certain antagonists in later chapters, making it even harder to count the total number of missions. Don’t worry though, because we’ve compiled a complete list of every main Watch Dogs: Legion mission, not including side quests. Here’s how many missions are in Watch Dogs: Legion.
Watch Dogs: Legion Mission List
There are 37 total missions in Watch Dogs: Legion. These missions are spread across 8 chapters and a prologue.
- Operation Westminster
- Restart DedSec
- Light a Spark
- Clarion Call
- Reporting for Duty
- Digging Up the Past
- Lost in the Process
- Clan Kelley’s New Export
- Bloody Mary Kelley
- Gap in the Armour
- Inside Albion
- Recruit an Albion Guard
- Stealing Schemes
- In the Belly of the Beast
- Initiate Sequence
- 404 Not Found
- Coming Home
- Into the Void
- The Whistleblower
- Espionage 101
- Honey Trap
- Hunting Zero Day
- Smoking Gun
- Kill Box
- The Malik Dossier
- Barbarians at the Gate
- Crashing the Auction
- Market Closing
- Falling From Grace
- Restoking the Fire
- Nigel’s Close Shave
- Defanging the Flock
- Justice4Claire
- London’s Prospectors
- DedSec Party
- The Face of the Enemy
- Hard Reset
Watch Dogs: Legion Chapters List
There are 8 total chapters in Watch Dogs: Legion, not counting the prologue. Each of them is listed below.
- DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals
- Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers
- Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance
- 404 Chapter – Family Business
- SIRS Chapter – Spy Games
- Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb
- Albion Chapter – True Colours
- DedSec Chapter – London Rising
Each chapter only contains a handful of missions. The longest chapter in the game by far is the SIRS Chapter – Spy Games, which is 8 missions long. There are also a few side missions you can pick up and boroughs you can liberate if you want to extend your playtime, and these rewards useful items like tech points and skilled recruits.
Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when those systems launch in early November.