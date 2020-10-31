Watch Dogs: Legion is a very long game, but exactly how many missions are in it? Watch Dogs: Legion divides its missions up into chapters, so it can be difficult to keep track of just how many missions you’ve been on since you first started playing. You’ll even revisit certain antagonists in later chapters, making it even harder to count the total number of missions. Don’t worry though, because we’ve compiled a complete list of every main Watch Dogs: Legion mission, not including side quests. Here’s how many missions are in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion Mission List

There are 37 total missions in Watch Dogs: Legion. These missions are spread across 8 chapters and a prologue.

Operation Westminster

Restart DedSec

Light a Spark

Clarion Call

Reporting for Duty

Digging Up the Past

Lost in the Process

Clan Kelley’s New Export

Bloody Mary Kelley

Gap in the Armour

Inside Albion

Recruit an Albion Guard

Stealing Schemes

In the Belly of the Beast

Initiate Sequence

404 Not Found

Coming Home

Into the Void

The Whistleblower

Espionage 101

Honey Trap

Hunting Zero Day

Smoking Gun

Kill Box

The Malik Dossier

Barbarians at the Gate

Crashing the Auction

Market Closing

Falling From Grace

Restoking the Fire

Nigel’s Close Shave

Defanging the Flock

Justice4Claire

London’s Prospectors

DedSec Party

The Face of the Enemy

Hard Reset

Watch Dogs: Legion Chapters List

There are 8 total chapters in Watch Dogs: Legion, not counting the prologue. Each of them is listed below.

DedSec Chapter – Squad Goals

Kelley Chapter – Body Snatchers

Albion Chapter – Zero Tolerance

404 Chapter – Family Business

SIRS Chapter – Spy Games

Kelley Chapter – Down the Darkweb

Albion Chapter – True Colours

DedSec Chapter – London Rising

Each chapter only contains a handful of missions. The longest chapter in the game by far is the SIRS Chapter – Spy Games, which is 8 missions long. There are also a few side missions you can pick up and boroughs you can liberate if you want to extend your playtime, and these rewards useful items like tech points and skilled recruits.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when those systems launch in early November.