How Much Health Do You Have in Apex Legends?

In Apex Legends, it’s kill or be killed. Find a spot for you and your squad to drop, and do whatever you must to make sure to leave the arena in one piece. However, you may be wondering if certain characters give you a bit more health than others, to help you survive longer than ever.

Let’s take a look at the details, and see if you need to pick a specific character over another to insure that you have the most health, or if all characters are on an even playing field.

Apex Legends Health Amounts

Much like other shooters on the market, there is no specific character to pick if you’re looking to have the most health in the game. Everybody starts with 100 Health but can be boosted to around 125 with the help of shields. Thankfully, as you make your way around the battlefield, you’ll be able to get your hands on other healing items, so you can help yourself if you’re stuck in a bit of a pinch after an intense exchange between yourself and another player.

While all characters have the same amount of base health, mastering a character that you are playing can help you survive longer than ever. Some characters can warp around the stage, while others may zipline across, but no matter who you choose, having complete mastery of your favorite character is one of the best ways to not only ensure victory but also make sure that you are not being taken out early.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.