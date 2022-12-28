How to Start the Brackenhide Water Hole Questline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot via Blizzard

In each zone of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there are numerous interesting optional questlines that deviate from the main campaign. Completing all of them in a single zone will grant you the relevant Sojourner Achievement required to earn Loremaster of the Dragon Isles.

While you’ll naturally encounter the initial quest-givers for most of these as you progress through Dragonflight’s campaign, some are easily missed. The quest-giver that begins the Brackenhide Water Hole questline, Detry Hornswald, is in a particularly odd location. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can start the Brackenhide Water Hole questline and earn an exclusive Drakewatcher Manuscript you can use to customise your dragon.

How to Start Brakenhide Water Hole in Dragonflight

Detry Hornswald’s location. Screenshot via Blizzard

To start the Brakenhide Water Hole questline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, head to Detry Hornswald located in the Azure Span at coordinates 22, 41. Detry, a mage of the Kirin Tor, is underwater in the middle of the lake. Undoubtedly the best possible place to look for the aid of an adventurer. Those that use the TomTom AddOn can use the following command: /way #2024 22.6 41.6 Detry Hornswald.

Detry Hornswald will give you the Waste Water Cleanup quest, the first of nine total quests in the Brackenhide Water Hole questline. These quests involve Hornswald’s obsession with the genocide of gnolls in the local area. A truly fitting dynamic for a man spending his time in the Dragon Isles in the middle of a random body of water.

Completing the final quest, Whack-a-Gnoll, will conclude the questline and award you with the Renewed Proto Drake: Horned Jaw Drakewatcher Manuscript, as well as a Trinket. Each quest also grants a small amount of Reputation with the Iskaara Tuskarr and Valdrakken Accord, as well as Experience for those looking to level up.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now for PC.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022