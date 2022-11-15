Are you wondering how tall Thor in God of War Ragnarök is after playing the game? Players worldwide praise the battle and cutscenes with Thor as some of the best in the game. They also say he is the superior Thor from any media to date. One of the contributing factors to this is Thor’s massive height. Thor has a significant height advantage over characters like Kratos and Atreus, but how tall is he? We will deduce his height based on comments made by his voice actor and the known height of protagonist Kratos. Here is everything you need to know about how tall Thor is in God of War Ragnarök.

How Tall is Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Kratos’s model was reduced in the 2018 release of God of War to six feet and four inches (6′ 4″) tall. This puts Kratos at a relatable height as roughly 14.5% of men in the U.S. are over six feet tall (roughly 1% for women, if you were wondering). If you weren’t aware of this height change, it might be shocking to see Kratos standing next to some of the tallest characters in the game, like Thor.

Ryan Hurst, Thor’s voice actor, recently stated during a speech at Comic Con Revolution 2022 that monitors were placed everywhere in the studio where he could see the heights of all the characters in God of War Ragnarök. Based on these monitors, Hurst determined that Thor is at least seven feet (7′) tall based on his viewing of the character model in relation to his 6′ 5″ frame.

With Kratos’s height and Hurst’s estimation in mind, we can add a foot to come out with a height of seven feet and five inches (7′ 5″) tall for Thor. There are only 2800 people in the world that are over seven feet tall! To put that into perspective, the average height of an artificial Christmas tree is 7′ 5″ tall. So when you put the final decoration on top of your Christmas tree this year, we hope you picture it as the top of Thor’s head and give it a friendly pat.

God of War Ragnarök is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022