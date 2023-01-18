For one of the new Oathbound quests in Fortnite, you need to align star sensors in the correct order. Though the game does tell you that you need to deal damage to align the star sensors, it can be hard to know what to hit and in what order. Here’s how to complete this quest in Fortnite, bank 20K XP, and get onto the rest of the Oathbound quests.

How to Align Star Sensors in the Correct Order in Fortnite

You’ll get this quest at stage three, part two of the new Oathbound quests. In the part prior to this one, you set up six star sensors in a circle around the area. In part two, you need to begin by standing on the star sensor in the middle. You don’t need the best augments to complete this quest, but you will need a ranged weapon like a DMR or a Red-Eye Assault Rifle.

With the image of the middle star sensor in sight, all you need to do is look at the individual star sensors you placed around the arena and shoot the one that matches the image of the middle star sensors which you are standing in front of.

You don’t need to know the names of the moon phases to get this quest right or anything. All you need to do is look at the image on the central star sensor, look at the five star sensors you set up, and shoot the image of the matching star sensor in the arena.

You’ll know you have done it right when the central star sensor flickers between the moon phases. You’ll get your 20K XP and be able to move on to the next stage of the Oathbound quests. Along the way, you might want to knock out some Weekly quests like marking enemies with the new Falcon Scout.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023