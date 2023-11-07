How to Avoid Omni Board PCB Penalties in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It may seem like some penalties are unavoidable when inserting chips into your PCB, but is this truly the case in Robocop: Rogue City?

Omni boards make Murphy’s iconic Auto-9 much more powerful and provide ways to use his gun as a long-range weapon, or a shorter-range SMG-like gun. However, some customization options in a PCB’s circuits come with seemingly unavoidable penalties. Can you make a build without penalties, though?

Can You Make a PCB Build Without Penalties in Robocop: Rogue City?

While it’s possible to create a PCB build without penalties, not all penalties can be avoided if you want the yellow upgrades linked to them. Some boards have upgrades that can only be used if you accept the penalties that are linked to them, no matter what kind of chip you use.

In the image above, you can see that I decided not to go for the yellow upgrade. This upgrade prevents you from landing critical hits on targets, but in return, it significantly increases the Auto-9’s damage. However, using it also forces you to unlock the -10% penalty. This cannot be avoided.

Most upgrades that come with an attached penalty aren’t worth using, as the penalty impacts all of your Auto-9’s statuses. On the other hand, you can also check on the image above that some chips prevent the penalties from being active. This is why you should not merge all your chips. Variety might end up being much more important than the percentage on them.

You might want to check all your Omni Boards and learn where to find them all so you can have more ways to build your Auto-9. Some circuits are more focused on damage while others might have an emphasis on armor piercing. One thing is for certain, some boards are much better than others. Still, having a bunch of PCB boards will make Murphy’s Auto-9 significantly more versatile.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023