How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (May 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

Pokemon Go has a vast variety of characters for you to battle against and you will want to learn about all of the best strategies in order to defeat them quickly and efficiently. In order to battle Arlo, you will have to have a ‘Rocket Radar’ for your character. Then you will be able to begin the excellent battles against the members of Team ‘GO’ Rocket. This guide will take you over the best Arlo counters and weaknesses and how to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go.

Best Counters and Weaknesses Against Arlo

Of course, with all the new Mega Levels this month and the Mega Evolution system updates, you will be wanting to get started with leveling and ultimately battling others in the experience. There are a few pokemon that will appear in your battle against Arlo. The first Pokemon you’re up against will always be Exeggcute. For the second round, it can either be Dragonite, Salamence, or Alolan Exeggutor and as for the third round it can be Scizor, Gardevoir, or Steelix.

It is recommended that you especially bring a high-leveled Ice-type Pokemon to counter many of Arlo’s Pokemon. Also bringing along fire and poison-type pokemon will be vital to your success against Arlo. Here are some of the best counters against each pokemon with specific type advantages noted:

Exeggcute, Dragonite, Salamence, and Alolan Exeggutor — Bringing a pokemon such as Glaceon can give you an excellent advantage against these pokemon. Bring your favorite powerful ice-type pokemon specifically for these encounters and you will be defeating these pokemon in no time.

— Bringing a pokemon such as Glaceon can give you an excellent advantage against these pokemon. Bring your favorite powerful ice-type pokemon specifically for these encounters and you will be defeating these pokemon in no time. Steelix and Scizor — It’s time to bring the fire to the world of Pokemon Go with these fights. Be sure to bring along a pokemon such as Charizard, even Mega Charizard Y that will have an advantage against these pokemon due to its fire-type. The same rule applies here as with the others, as long as you are bringing your best type advantage pokemon you will be able to get through the battles quickly. However, for Steelix, a pokemon like Entei may take less damage than some other fire-type pokemon.

— It’s time to bring the fire to the world of Pokemon Go with these fights. Be sure to bring along a pokemon such as Charizard, even Mega Charizard Y that will have an advantage against these pokemon due to its fire-type. The same rule applies here as with the others, as long as you are bringing your best type advantage pokemon you will be able to get through the battles quickly. However, for Steelix, a pokemon like Entei may take less damage than some other fire-type pokemon. Gardevoir — For Gardevoir, you can bring one of your more powerful poison-type pokemon and you will be sailing through this fight with a variety of fast attacks and charged attacks with ease.

Now that you have likely won your battle against Arlo with all of those Pokemon advantages, you may even want to try and compete against Giovanni during the month!

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.