How to Beat Konrad the Traitor in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Bleak Faith: Forsaken is filled with extremely tough foes. This fact will become immediately apparent when players face Konrad the Traitor, the first boss in the game. Konrad can seem fairly daunting at first, especially when he reveals attacks that most players might not be expecting. Even so, with enough time and patience, it’s possible for anyone to beat Bleak Faith: Forsaken’s tutorial boss.

Strategies and Best Ways to Beat Konrad the Traitor in Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Many of Konrad’s attacks are very simple to understand. He’ll use wide sweeping slashes and swings, making it dangerous to stay near him for very long. Trying to parry his moves won’t work out very well, and combo attacks will only leave you open for his moves. You should play defensively when facing Konrad by staying out of his range and only moving in for a single heavy attack when you’re sure he’s stopped swinging.

As the fight progresses, Konrad will use some surprising attacks. Occasionally, he might throw an explosive at you. This is fairly easy to anticipate, but you’ll need to stay out of its lingering area-of-effect to avoid getting your health drained. He might also use a jumping move that creates a shockwave. The jump itself doesn’t deal damage, but the shockwave is unblockable, forcing you to jump to avoid it.

If you’re having trouble surviving Konrad’s attacks, you might want to farm some Restorative Fluid using the enemies near your respawn point. If you don’t find yourself making any progress, you might also want to explore the area to find better gear. Though the battle with Konrad is where you’re meant to go first, heading off the beaten path might lead you to the armor and weapons you need to take him down.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023