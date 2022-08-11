How to Break Cracked Rock Walls in Tower of Fantasy

There are several cracked rocks scattered throughout the world of Tower of Fantasy that hide Supply Pods and other rewards behind them, but many players are struggling to figure out how to destroy them. If you’ve played any other video game before, then it’s pretty clear that you have to blow up the rocks somehow. How exactly are you supposed to do that, though? Do you need to use a weapon’s elemental ability, or is there another method? Here’s how to destroy cracked rocks in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Blow Up Cracked Rocks in Tower of Fantasy

The key to destroying these rocks is using the Missile Barrage relic that you get from completing Ruins A-01 early in the main story. As the name suggests, this relic weapon fires a barrage of explosive missiles that will make quick work of any big cracked rocks that you find in the overworld.

You can equip Missile Barrage from the relic menu by pressing Escape on PC or by tapping the menu icon in the top right corner of the screen on mobile. Then, just click or tap the relic button to bring up a list of all your available relics like your trusty Jetpack and other handy tools.

Once you have the Missile Barrage equipped, just face the rocks and fire away. You don’t have to be precise with your aim or anything since the explosion has quite a large radius. The Missile Barrage relic has a long cooldown though, so you may have to wait a while before you can use it if you’ve already used it in combat or for another purpose.

You’ll get many more relics as you progress through the main story of Tower of Fantasy and tackle more Ruins, but there’s thankfully no penalty to swapping between them as often as you need to. Any time you see big rocks that need blowing up, just swap to Missile Barrage and blast away.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2022